Rock Creek Group LP Has $476,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.0% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. 267,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

