Rock Creek Group LP Buys Shares of 73,200 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after buying an additional 3,852,255 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $57,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $72,778,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 79,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,831,333. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

