Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

