RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 1,401.7% in August

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 1,401.7% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $343,000.

Shares of OPP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 4,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,948. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

