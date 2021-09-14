River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 58,728 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,728 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

