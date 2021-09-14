River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,309 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Vistra worth $108,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 43,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.