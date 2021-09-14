River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Argan worth $84,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Argan by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Argan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

