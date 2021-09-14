River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,114 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $139,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

TAP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

