River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 3,504,405 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares during the quarter. Avaya accounts for 2.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 9.52% of Avaya worth $216,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avaya by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 12,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.17 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

