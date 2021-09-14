Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,545. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

