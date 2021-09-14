RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total value of $81,729.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,268,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $17,361,464 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.