Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Sells $4,337,458.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 559,672 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $4,337,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70.

RMNI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 260,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,929. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

