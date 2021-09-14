Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RTMVY. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $20.51 on Monday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.