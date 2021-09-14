Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,158 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

