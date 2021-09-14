Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of WWE opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

