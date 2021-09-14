Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

