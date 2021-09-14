Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.33 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

