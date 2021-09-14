Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.26 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

