Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,518 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

