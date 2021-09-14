RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.88

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.88 ($18.68) and traded as low as €15.72 ($18.49). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.90 ($18.71), with a volume of 812 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.08.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.