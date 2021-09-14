RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.46 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $700.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $689.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

