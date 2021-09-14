Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,930.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Rexnord by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

