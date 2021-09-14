Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Revolve Group stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

