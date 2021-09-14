Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.
Revolve Group stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
