Reviewing Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 30.70% 30.22% 2.39% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.22 $538.00 million $9.52 5.22 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.12 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

