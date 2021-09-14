Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in S&P Global by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $449.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

