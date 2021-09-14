Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 7,674 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

