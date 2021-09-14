Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 394 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

