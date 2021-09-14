Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 559 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 161,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

MNST opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

