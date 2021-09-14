Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DBRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $366,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

