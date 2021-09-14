Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.