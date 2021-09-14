Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

