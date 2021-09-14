Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Sells $787,500.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RLAY opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

