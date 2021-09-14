Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 287.5% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

