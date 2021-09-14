Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for easyJet (EJTTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF):

9/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/12/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/9/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

9/6/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

9/2/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

9/1/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/27/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/26/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/19/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/18/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/2/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/27/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

7/26/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 607. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.