Razor Network Price Tops $0.0764 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Razor Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $9.84 million and $2.29 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008097 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

