Raymond W. Cohen Sells 50,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $72.50. 606,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,819. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

