Raymond James Comments on Tecsys Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCS. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$812.28 million and a PE ratio of 131.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

