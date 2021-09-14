Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $26,371.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,273.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.59 or 0.07345567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.10 or 0.00397799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $616.75 or 0.01362269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.00593038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.36 or 0.00475685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.00348042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006786 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

