Ratecoin Market Cap Tops $55,263.37 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $55,263.37 and $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 57.2% lower against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.