Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Hits $37.30 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $37.30 million and $2.03 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.00432461 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000112 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

