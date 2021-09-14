Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,022,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,469 shares of company stock worth $88,303,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

