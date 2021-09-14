Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 582,411 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 111.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after acquiring an additional 431,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 290,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

