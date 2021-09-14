Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,160 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.