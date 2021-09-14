Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.