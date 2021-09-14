Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Unum Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

