Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

