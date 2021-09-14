Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the quarter. Quidel comprises approximately 2.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $4,600,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Quidel by 327.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

QDEL stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.05. 5,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,976. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

