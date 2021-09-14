Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 9,521 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70.

Shares of QMCO opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 130.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Quantum by 26.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 183.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,778 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

