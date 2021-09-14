Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 9,521 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lewis W. Moorehead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70.
Shares of QMCO opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
