Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Reduced by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a report released on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO stock opened at $440.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.87. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

