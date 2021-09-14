Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Cut by Analyst

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InPlay Oil in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.56 million.
Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.