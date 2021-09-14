Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Cut by Analyst

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InPlay Oil in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.56 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.